FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameren by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,389,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,477,000 after acquiring an additional 237,991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. 13,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.