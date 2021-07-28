Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $122,656,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $97,944,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $307.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,815. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

