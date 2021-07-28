Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

NYSEARCA JCPB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

