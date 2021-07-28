Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,672 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

