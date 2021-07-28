Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FELE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 108,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,056. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

