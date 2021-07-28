Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
