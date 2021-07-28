Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Lifted by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 330.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

