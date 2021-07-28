Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeport’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.05.

FCX opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $4,769,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

