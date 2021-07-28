Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FDP opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock worth $2,363,944. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

