Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 6,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,706. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

