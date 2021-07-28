FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Issued By Piper Sandler

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $720.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

