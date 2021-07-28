FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SLM Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after acquiring an additional 543,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

