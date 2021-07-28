FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TriState Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSC. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

