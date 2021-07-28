FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.79.

TSE:MX opened at C$42.04 on Monday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$24.44 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.38.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.01%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

