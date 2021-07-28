Garde Capital Inc. Invests $103,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

