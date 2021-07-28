Garde Capital Inc. Invests $132,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 114,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,512. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

