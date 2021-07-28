Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,222 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $5,884,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,894,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

