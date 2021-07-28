Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,923. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

