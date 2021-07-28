Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.24.
Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.
