Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck purchased 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

