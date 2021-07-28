Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $264.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

