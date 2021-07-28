GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

