GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Releases Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 895,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

