GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.35 and last traded at $59.39. Approximately 24,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,380,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

