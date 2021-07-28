GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.55

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.