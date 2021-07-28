Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Up 235.2% in July

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRXM remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 496,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,725. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

