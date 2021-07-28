Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Up 235.2% in July

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRXM remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 496,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,725. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.
About Gene Biotherapeutics
