Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRXM remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 496,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

