General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,800,461. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric shares are going to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

