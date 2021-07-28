General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,800,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.