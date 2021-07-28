Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

