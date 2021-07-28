Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 177,980 KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 4.13% of KemPharm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,225 shares of company stock worth $88,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $364.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.34. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

