Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,065 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stantec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

NYSE:STN opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

