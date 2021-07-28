Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

