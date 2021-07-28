George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.36

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$125.36 and last traded at C$125.23, with a volume of 67559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The firm has a market cap of C$19.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

