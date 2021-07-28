Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in July

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 9,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $98.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

