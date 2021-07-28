Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in July

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 9,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $98.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

