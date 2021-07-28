Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.