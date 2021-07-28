Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter.

BST opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

