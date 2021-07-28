Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $483,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

