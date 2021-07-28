Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $588,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $424.34 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

