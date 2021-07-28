Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,523 shares of company stock worth $4,817,972 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.