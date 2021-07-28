Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.14.

Shares of SPOT opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

