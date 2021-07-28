Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $692.24 million, a P/E ratio of -73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

