Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $290,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

