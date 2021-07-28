Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $334,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

Shares of MLM opened at $353.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

