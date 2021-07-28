Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

