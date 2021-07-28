Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

