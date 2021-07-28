Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,618 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

