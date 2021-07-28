Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,177 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

