Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.68. 2,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

