GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 162.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $8,509,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $7,260,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.73.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.