Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

